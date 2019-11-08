Are Manchester City and Liverpool the top teams in Europe?

Ahead of their huge clash at Anfield, here are the stats to prove City and Liverpool are streets ahead as Europe's top clubs...

The top two tussle live on Super Sunday this weekend, having broken away from the so-called 'big six' into a league of their own - but how great is their dominance?

Here, in a few charts, we reveal the staggering superiority of England's top two teams, both domestically and in Europe...

In the Premier League, City and Liverpool have collected far more points since the start of last season, with the Reds collecting 128 and Pep Guardiola's side on 123 - some 28 points ahead of Chelsea.

As the interactive graphic below reveals, both sides are runaway leaders for games won and shots on target. Defensively, they have conceded more than 20 goals fewer than any other team.

A 'big six' mini-table provides further evidence of the two teams breaking away, collecting at least 12 points more than the other four clubs from head-to-head clashes since the start of 2018/19.

Kings of Europe

Liverpool are the reigning kings of Europe but both clubs lead the continent's top leagues with 82 per cent win percentages and chart-topping points-per-game ratios since last term.

Liverpool's players enjoyed a triumphant return to Merseyside after winning the Champions League

City have drawn the lowest proportion of games during that period, while Jurgen Klopp's side have lost only once, equating to just two per cent of their games - considerably lower than second-ranked Juventus on eight per cent.

Meanwhile, Guardiola's men are renowned for their possession-based style and his team have attempted the highest number of passes per game with 688 - some 25 more than his former club Barcelona.

In fact, it's a clean sweep across all of the key distribution metrics, ranking top for passes in the final third, touches and possession, while the Reds rank between fifth and eighth.

A similar story plays out when exploring attacking stats. City top the chart for goals with 2.63 per game, but narrowly trail another one of Guardiola's former clubs - Bayern Munich - for creating big chances.

Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City are crowned back-to-back champions

Liverpool's title tilt last term was primarily built upon defensive solidity, conceding a chart-low 0.63 goals per game, ahead of runners-up City on 0.67, while both sides also feature in the top four for clean sheets.

