Pep Guardiola open to Manchester City contract extension

Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City contract expires in 2021

Pep Guardiola is open to the possibility of extending his contract at Manchester City which is currently set to expire in 2021.

Should he see out the contract, he will have been at the club for five years - a year longer than he spent in charge of Barcelona and two more than he was at Bayern Munich.

Yet, although no talks with the City hierarchy have been held, the 48-year-old would consider staying on if wanted.

Asked if he would be interested in prolonging his stay, the Spaniard said: "I'm open (to it), yes. I'm so comfortable working with this club.

"It depends on results. When you are (somewhere for) five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season."

Guardiola's City broke numerous records as they clocked up 100 points in winning the Premier League in 2018 and followed up by claiming a domestic treble last season.

After City spent years courting Guardiola before finally appointing him in 2016, there seems little doubt they would want him to stay on.

Guardiola, however, would want to be sure in his own mind his project had not run its course.

He said: "It is not about what the club wants or not. For me, I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything.

"It is not as simple as I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how we are still working together.

"That is the most important thing after five years together. You have to feel like we can do it together and enjoy to work together.

"When I feel that is not worse, we will see with the club the best way."

