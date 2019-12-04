Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus wants more goals in Sergio Aguero's absence

Gabriel Jesus says he needs to score more goals while playing in Sergio Aguero's role at Manchester City.

Leading the line as a replacement for the injured Aguero, Jesus scored twice in a 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero came off with an injury during Manchester City's win against Chelsea

"I know my qualities, I know I can score," said the striker.

"I have to score when I play, Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition. I want to play and score every time."

City bounced back from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle with a comprehensive display against Sean Dyche's side, but still trail Liverpool, who have a game in hand, by eight points in the title race.

The 22-year-old added: "It is a confidence booster for us. This time the Premier League is so difficult.

"Liverpool are now eight points in front of us and we have to play all the matches like a final to win."