Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus wants more goals in Sergio Aguero's absence
Last Updated: 04/12/19 11:15am
Gabriel Jesus says he needs to score more goals while playing in Sergio Aguero's role at Manchester City.
Leading the line as a replacement for the injured Aguero, Jesus scored twice in a 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday.
"I know my qualities, I know I can score," said the striker.
"I have to score when I play, Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition. I want to play and score every time."
City bounced back from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle with a comprehensive display against Sean Dyche's side, but still trail Liverpool, who have a game in hand, by eight points in the title race.
The 22-year-old added: "It is a confidence booster for us. This time the Premier League is so difficult.
"Liverpool are now eight points in front of us and we have to play all the matches like a final to win."