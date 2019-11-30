Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to rule out Premier League title

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out the Premier League title

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted the reigning Premier League champions can only retain their title if they "win games, win games, win games" after being held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

City led twice at St James’ Park but eventually had to make do with a point after Jonjo Shelvey curled home a superb 87th-minute equaliser to clinch a 2-2 draw for the Magpies.

That left Guardiola’s men 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's side's 2-1 win at home to Brighton, but asked if an 11-point gap would be too big to bridge, he replied: “It’s not time.

"We have another opponent in front of us, so we now have to try to win games, win games and see what happens.

"I said yesterday at the press conference that it’s not a good idea to think about the Premier League or think how many points. We have to win games, win games, win games, and when you don’t win, it will be more difficult."

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League.

City took a 22nd-minute lead on Tyneside when Raheem Sterling blasted home his 15th goal of the campaign, but they were ahead for just three minutes with Jetro Willems producing an equally-decisive finish after exchanging passes with Miguel Almiron.

The visitors looked to have won it with eight minutes remaining when Kevin De Bruyne chested down a headed clearance and thumped the ball past the helpless Martin Dubravka off the underside of the crossbar.

However, they were undone for a second time when substitute Christian Atsu played a free-kick square to Shelvey, who swept it imperiously beyond the diving Ederson.

Jonjo Shelvey scores Newcastle's second goal against Manchester City

'We did everything to win the game'

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Newcastle

Guardiola, whose side won their last 14 games last season to clinch the Premier League crown after a 2-1 defeat on Tyneside said: “Last season, we played badly, we played poorer than today.

“I feel we did everything to win the game and the guys responded perfectly, so that is the truth.

“I think we played at a good, good level in all terms, defending and set-pieces and everything. We moved the ball well, we found spaces outside especially with the players inside, and we arrived in front of goal many, many times.

“Unfortunately, we could not score.”

What's next for Manchester City?

The champions now face Burnley at turf Moor on Tuesday at 8.15pm, before hosting Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.