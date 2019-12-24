Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City must stick with Pep Guardiola's style

Kevin De Bruyne wants Manchester City to keep winning games the Pep Guardiola way

Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City's aim now is simply to keep on winning games the Pep Guardiola way.

Guardiola has appeared to have given up hope of claiming a third successive Premier League title, claiming it 'unrealistic' for his side to overhaul Liverpool at the top of the table.

Instead De Bruyne, outstanding in City's recent back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Leicester, wants to focus on playing the fluid style of football that has become synonymous under Guardiola.

The Belgium international said: "We need to go game by game. We've dropped some points along the way but I think the reaction of the team has always been really good.

"The way we play has always been the same and we have played good football. This is the way to go forward.

"This is the way we have played four seasons with Pep Guardiola and this is not going to change.

"We work hard and we dedicate a lot to play well and if this is the way we play, people will enjoy it. We just try to win game by game and at the end of the season we will see what happens.

"If we don't win it we don't win it, but we work and play hard every day and this is the way to go forward."

0:21 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Kevin De Bruyne after his man-of-the-match display against Arsenal Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Kevin De Bruyne after his man-of-the-match display against Arsenal

