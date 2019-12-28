Pep Guardiola reiterates that Manchester City will not sign players in January

Guardiola's City fell 14 points behind Liverpool on Friday

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reiterated that the club will not be making any signings in the January transfer window.

City are 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool - and remain third, behind Leicester - following their 3-2 loss to Wolves on Friday.

Injuries at centre-half and the absence of Fernandinho in midfield have affected the defending champions' title defence but when asked if City would sign any players in the January window, Guardiola assertively repeated, "nope, nope".

Despite his assertion, Sky Sports News understands City have shown interest in a January deal for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake - despite a contract clause seemingly putting Chelsea in pole position to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo has not been able to displace Kyle Walker as City's first-choice right-back, having joined from Juventus over the summer.

Joao Cancelo has only made six appearances in the Premier League this season

The 25-year-old has only made 12 appearances under Guardiola, with only six of those coming in the Premier League.

Newspaper reports have linked the Portuguese defender with a January transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and a return to his former club Valencia, but Guardiola says he expects him to remain at City.

"I hope so, I think so, yeah," Pep replied when asked if he thinks he will be at City beyond the upcoming transfer window.

