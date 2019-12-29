Fernandinho: Manchester City need to fight for Champions League spot

Fernandinho has warned his fellow Manchester City team-mates that a top-four finish could be in doubt this season

Fernandinho admits Manchester City are in danger of missing out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this term.

Ten-man City squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Wolves on Friday, leaving Pep Guardiola's side third behind Leicester and Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Following their defeat at Molineux, Guardiola admitted that City's chances of lifting a third consecutive league title now look slim, with the gap between last season's domestic treble winners and Jurgen Klopp's frontrunners in the top-flight now at 14 points.

Fernandinho, who has been deputising at centre-back due to City's defensive injury problem this season, said: "We have to be realists.

"If we play more games like this, and lose more games, we are going to be in a bad position, so we have to get going, try to win our games and try to secure second position.

A despondent Pep Guardiola called title talk 'unrealistic' after City's fifth league defeat of the campaign at Molineux

"You never know what can happen but after this defeat, it will be hard, because the gap is too big.

"It's hard and we have to be honest with ourselves and everyone. We are going to play another competition now and will fight for the Champions League next year.

"We have to realise it will be tough to chase Liverpool, with some things in your favour, some things against us, and some things in their favour."

Fernandinho's current contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in June 2020.

Guardiola confirmed earlier in December that the possibility of a new deal for the 34-year-old would not be discussed until the end of the 2019/20 season.

City travel to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on January 7, live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm, kick-off 8pm.