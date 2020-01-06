Pep Guardiola unsure whether Manchester City remain 'noisy neighbours'

1:12 Pep Guardiola says he is unsure whether Manchester City remain the 'noisy neighbours' to Manchester United Pep Guardiola says he is unsure whether Manchester City remain the 'noisy neighbours' to Manchester United

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Manchester City remain the "noisy neighbours" to Manchester United, but insists the significance of the derby to supporters has not diminished.

City travel to Old Trafford for the first time this season to face their neighbours in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, live on Sky Sports, as they bid to retain the trophy for a third successive year.

Liverpool have overtaken United as the nearest challengers to Guardiola's side for league honours since last season.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson first described City as their "noisy neighbours" in 2009, but since then it is the blue side of the city that has enjoyed greater dominance in the English game.

"I know for that year when I was not here we were the noisy neighbours. Now I don't know who we are," said Guardiola.

"The derby in Spain for example was Espanyol and Real Madrid and here of course United is the derby. In England there are many top teams, not just one or two like in other countries.

Manchester United defeated City in the Premier League last month at the Etihad

"The derby in the city is important for our fans - but the other top teams are important.

"I have not been here for many years to feel what [playing against] Liverpool means. I know exactly what it means against United to them."

City, who trail Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool by 14 points in the Premier League title race, were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in December.

Guardiola has only lost once against United at Old Trafford but only won once against their neighbours at the Etihad since taking charge in 2016.

Guardiola believes Solskjaer is beginning to see the style of play he has wanted to develop at United, despite sitting 13 points behind City in the table after six league defeats.

"I think he is starting to see what he wants from his team," said the 48-year-old City boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting a first trophy in his United tenure

"They lost against Arsenal but we see clearly what he wants.

"It was not easy to take over a team at a big, big club demanding to be champions in all competitions but every manager needs time. I have the feeling that United have started to play the way he wants."

Guardiola confirmed defensive pair Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi were both training with the first-team squad, but he did not reveal any team news after largely playing a more youthful team in earlier rounds of the cup competition.