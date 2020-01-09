Nick Cushing: Manchester City Women's manager leaving to join New York City FC

Nick Cushing will work under Ronny Deila at MLS side New York City

Manchester City Women's manager Nick Cushing is leaving the club in February to become assistant manager at New York City FC in the MLS.

Cushing, who has been in charge at City since their reformation in 2014, has won six trophies in Manchester, including the Women's Super League title in 2016.

His final game at City will be the team's WSL home match with Arsenal on February 2, before moving to work under New York's newly-appointed head coach Ronny Deila.

Speaking about his move, Cushing said: "I would like to thank City Football Group and Manchester City for giving me the opportunity to manage our women's team for the past six years.

Cushing led City to the Women's Super League title in 2016

"Making the decision to leave MCWFC has been incredibly difficult given the fantastic players and staff that we have here and the incredible success that we have achieved together, it isn't one that I have taken lightly.

"We've had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody. I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I'm very excited for my next role within the City Football Group.

"Linking up with New York City and Ronny (Deila) is a brilliant opportunity and I'm really looking forward to working in the MLS."

City's current assistant manager Alan Mahon will take interim charge of the first-team following Cushing's departure.