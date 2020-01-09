Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich rule out move for Manchester City winger

Bayern Munich have ruled out a January move for Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club have ruled out a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in this transfer window.

Sane had been linked with a move back to his native Germany in the summer, but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool and has missed the first five months of the season.

Sane clutches his leg after picking up an injury during the Community Shield

City manager Pep Guardiola offered an injury update on Sane last week: "I think he is close. I spoke with him two days ago and he said to me he is training alone with the ball, he is doing incredibly well.

"His knee looks really good so I don't think it is going to take too much time to come back to train with us. I think in the next few weeks he can come back."

Wilfried Zaha's representatives have held preliminary talks with Bayern

Bayern have reportedly turned their attention to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but it seems unlikley they will sign him in the January window.

