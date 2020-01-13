Pep Guardiola to give Manchester City squad time off

Manchester City's players will have the benefit of a 13-day break between games next month

Manchester City will not be going on a warm-weather training camp during the forthcoming Premier League winter break.

Pep Guardiola will instead give his players some extra time off during the 13-day break between matches next month.

City play West Ham on February 9 with their next game 13 days later, at Leicester City, before a Champions League meeting with Real Madrid the week after.

Several Scottish clubs have used the gap in their fixture list to train in Dubai, but Guardiola will allow his players to recuperate and spend some time with family.

This will be the first Premier League season to have a mid-season break in February, when four games of a normal round of 10 will be played on the weekend of February 8/9 and the remaining six games on the following weekend.