Pep Guardiola not planning to emulate Roy Hodgson's long career in management

Pep Guardiola says he admires Roy Hodgson but cannot see himself still managing aged 72, as he prepares Manchester City for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Guardiola praised the difference Hodgson has made since arriving at Selhurst Park in September 2017, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, but admitted he is unsure he will achieve the same longevity in his coaching career.

"Of course I admire him, it is incredible to still have the passion to be a manager at his age," Guardiola said when asked about Hodgson's continuing appetite for football management.

"It's incredible and he's doing really well and yet he took over when they had zero points and everyone considered Crystal Palace relegated.

"He is doing an incredible job and it's a pleasure and an honour for me every time we face him, we have a good relationship."

As for what lies ahead for him, Guardiola added: "When you retire you have curiosity to do other things.

"The problem is when you have no interests to do anything else and you are at home doing nothing. If afterwards you want to enjoy other things, why should it be a problem?

"I am interested in other things and I think I am going to do them when I am not a manager but I enjoy being a manager.

"If I still like it and have an offer and still have the passion, and I'm comfortable, then yeah.

"I didn't say I'm going to retire the next week or the next year. I don't think I will still be a manager at this age but I don't know."

A stunning goal from winger Andros Townsend helped Palace claim a surprise 3-2 victory in the corresponding fixture at the Etihad last season.

But Guardiola insisted they have prepared well for the Palace game and was keen to point out their otherwise positive record against Hodgson's side, as City look to claim their fourth consecutive Premier League win and their sixth in a row in all competitions.

"Every game you can win or you can lose but we have played a lot of games with Crystal Palace and lost just once," he said.

"I remember the time it happened, because it can happen because they have good players.

"We prepared for the game yesterday and today to do it as good as possible to win another game."

Guardiola also confirmed injury absentees Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are making good progress in their rehabilitation.

"Leroy is still not training with us but everything is going really, really well," he added. "Laporte, he made another week with us training."

The City boss went on to give his support to the Premier League and PGMOL's decision to advise referees to start using pitchside monitors from this weekend if VAR recommends changing a decision on a red card.

No pitchside monitor has been used in nearly 220 Premier League games but when asked if he thought the new instruction was a good idea, Guardiola said: "Yes. I like that they must take the responsibility themselves."

