Phil Foden says he could not ask for a better manager than Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he could not ask for a better manager at the club than Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has previously been questioned over the amount first-team minutes the 19-year-old has received this season.

The England U21 international has featured in 12 matches across the Premier League and the Champions League so far this season for City, but only four of those have come from the start.

But ahead of this Saturday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace, Foden feels he is playing enough and says he would not want to work with anyone other than Guardiola.

"You honestly can't ask for a better manager in football. He's so demanding, even me at such a young age, he wants a lot from me, that's what I love," Foden told Sky Sports.

"He always wants to push me further. He makes you a better player, the best you can be. I'm thankful for that.

"He is a great guy, very down to earth. You can have just a normal conversation with him. If he sees a weakness in someone's game, he will correct it straight away.

"To be honest, I don't know how he sees so many things, he changes things a little bit and it makes such a big difference. That's why he is such a great coach.

"It's a pleasure working with him every day.The little details make a big difference. So say we've got Crystal Palace, he will have watched so many games, all the defensive actions, all the attacking actions, so he can make it clear what we have to do in the game."

Pep Guardiola says he admires Roy Hodgson but cannot see himself managing at the age of 72, as he prepares Manchester City for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Guardiola praised the difference Hodgson has made since arriving at Selhurst Park in September 2017, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, but admitted he is unsure he will achieve the same longevity in his coaching career.

"Of course I admire him, it is incredible to still have the passion to be a manager at his age," Guardiola said when asked about Hodgson's continuing appetite for football management.

"It's incredible and he's doing really well and yet he took over when they had zero points and everyone considered Crystal Palace relegated.

"He is doing an incredible job and it's a pleasure and an honour for me every time we face him, we have a good relationship."

