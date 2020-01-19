Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City sad to drop more points but will fight to the end

Benjamin Mendy says Manchester City need to keep focus for the rest of the season

Benjamin Mendy says Manchester City are "sad" to have dropped further points in the title race but will carry on fighting until the end of the season.

The champions have been unable to match the outstanding consistency of their past two title-winning seasons this term, and are 13 points behind leaders Liverpool who have played two fewer games.

For the second year in succession, Crystal Palace proved to be a thorn in City's side as they snatched a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday courtesy of a last-minute Fernandinho own goal.

City boss Pep Guardiola accepted last month his side could no longer catch runaway leaders Liverpool but there are still three other trophies to play for, including the Champions League.

Left-back Mendy said: "When you start the league you try to win, to do your best and you have to say the truth, which is that Liverpool have done very, very well and are a good, strong team - everybody can see that.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"We deal well with it. When another team is doing well, you can't be upset or angry. This is the truth, no one can complain. So in our dressing room, we try to focus on us.

"All the people say Man City are finished. They can say what they want - we will just keep focusing on us, play our football, win the games, to fight until the league is finished.

2:13 Pep Guardiola says City tried everything possible to try to open up Crystal Palace but luck wasn't on their side in their 2-2 draw Pep Guardiola says City tried everything possible to try to open up Crystal Palace but luck wasn't on their side in their 2-2 draw

"We have seen other teams who have won the title have not reached the Champions League the season after - they were in the Europa League.

"We won our first title, and then won again, and are now we are still second or third. We don't have the answer for what has happened but every player tries to give everything for the team."

Tottenham vs Man City Live on

City dominated against Palace but were again exposed at the back as Cenk Tosun, making his first start since moving from Everton on loan, headed the visitors ahead.

City looked to have turned it around as Sergio Aguero struck twice in the last eight minutes to put them ahead - taking his record tally for the club past 250 in the process - but Wilfried Zaha forced the own goal off Fernandinho.

Mendy said: "I was thinking we would win the game, and the players were ready to fight until the end of the game to keep the score.

"But in football, anything can happen when you lose focus for one second. Now we are sad."