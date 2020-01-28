Fernandinho signs Manchester City contract extension

1:07 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Fernandinho after the midfielder signed a contract extension with the club Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Fernandinho after the midfielder signed a contract extension with the club

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League club.

Fernandinho has established himself as a key player for City since joining in 2013, winning three Premier League titles and four EFL Cups.

The extension will see the 34-year-old Brazilian remain at the club until the summer of 2021, by which point he will have completed his eighth season at the Etihad.

"This is the best possible news," Fernandinho said. "I have enjoyed every second of my time here. I never expected to build such a meaningful relationship with the club and the fans, but it has happened, and I am grateful every single day.

"Our fans are unbelievable; I am so happy that I will continue to play for them a year longer. I feel their love and passion and it genuinely helps keep me driven.

"My focus now is on making sure we continue to be successful. My time here has been decorated by silverware, but under Pep (Guardiola's) guidance we have really accelerated. I want that to carry on for as long as possible."

Pep Guardiola says it will be a pleasure to coach Fernandinho for another season

Fernandinho joined City from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, where he had spent eight years after departing Brazilian team Athletico Paranaense.

"He's not young anymore but he plays mentally as a young guy so it will be a pleasure to be together for another year," City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports News.

With City facing an injury crisis at centre-back this season, Fernandinho has displayed his versatility by regularly deputising in defence, furthering his popularity with the club's supporters.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "This new deal reflects Fernandinho's quality and commitment. He is not only a first-class professional and one of the best players in world football, he is a fantastic person who leads by example every single day.

"We have a talented young squad - but making sure they are supplemented by senior players of Fernandinho's ilk is of paramount importance. What he brings in terms of leadership and professionalism is valued by everyone at the football club.

"He is a player with outstanding technical quality, and his appreciation of the game allows him to play multiple positions. He is also a player without ego, someone who values his teammates and recognises the importance of the squad."