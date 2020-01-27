Pep Guardiola urges Man City fans to turn up for Man Utd Carabao Cup tie

0:46 Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City fans will fill out the stadium for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against city rivals Manchester United Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City fans will fill out the stadium for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against city rivals Manchester United

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City fans to fill the Etihad Stadium when they face rivals Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.,

City host United in the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - with his side 3-1 up following the opening match at Old Trafford.

Guardiola made the appeal after a crowd of 39,223 - well short of the 55,000 capacity - watched Sunday's 4-0 win defeat of Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

"Now we have three days to prepare [to play] against United. Hopefully our fans can come and make our stadium full," he said.

"The determination was always there in the Premier League. We are still there fighting every single day, especially at Sheffield United [last week].

"Now the determination is the next one, the Carabao Cup second leg, to get to the final. That is the target."

Pep Guardiola is pleased with Manchester City's overall performance this season but says title rivals Liverpool have simply been "phenomenal".

City trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 16 points and manager Guardiola has long since conceded defeat in the race for this season's title.

Yet City are still second and last season they became the first side to retain the Premier League title in decade.

"Liverpool obviously will be champions of the Premier League, but they would be champions in Spain, champions in Italy, champions in Germany," he said. "They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 victories, one draw.

