Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side take control of Carabao Cup semi-final

Manchester City took a big step towards the Carabao Cup final with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final.

Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez set City on their way at Old Trafford, before Andreas Pereira's own goal put the back-to-back defending champions three up before the break.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back in the second half, but United face a massive uphill battle to get back into the tie at the Etihad Stadium in three weeks. The second leg is live on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday, January 29.

City take control of Carabao Cup semi-final

Player ratings Manchester United: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Jones (5), Lindelof (5), Williams (6), Fred (6), Pereira (5), James (4), Lingard (4), Rashford (7), Greenwood (6)



Subs: Matic (6), Gomes (n/a), Martial (n/a)



Manchester City: Bravo (6), Walker (8), Otamendi (6), Fernandinho (7), Mendy (6), Rodrigo (7), Gundogan (8), Mahrez (8), De Bruyne (8), Bernardo (9), Sterling (7)



Subs: Jesus (n/a), Foden (n/a)



Man of the match: Bernardo Silva

United were the last team to beat Pep Guardiola's side in the Carabao Cup in 2016, but a repeat result looked unlikely from the moment Bernardo's stunner put City 1-0 up after 17 minutes. Shown inside from the right onto his left foot, he unleashed an effort from 20 yards that rifled into the top corner. David de Gea was left completely helpless.

Bernardo then turned creator for City's second after 33 minutes. It was a glorious pass from the midfielder to cut through the United defence, and Mahrez was there to run in behind, before taking a touch past De Gea and slotting the ball into an empty net.

The third after 39 minutes was a little fortunate but no less than City deserved for such a dominant first half. It came from a swift counter as the ball was worked to Kevin De Bruyne in the box. He beat Phil Jones with ease before seeing his shot saved by De Gea, but the rebound hit Pereira a few yards out and ran over the line.

Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva all helped Manchester City towards a first-leg victory

Team news David de Gea returned in goal for United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes. Marcus Rashford captained the side.

Only Claudio Bravo, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva kept their places for City, with Raheem Sterling starting up front.

United improved in the second half but lacked any real cohesion in attack, at least until the 70th minute when a loss of possession from Rodri allowed them to counter quickly. Mason Greenwood smartly played Rashford in, and he showed his new clinical edge to get away from Nicolas Otamendi and finish low into the bottom corner.

It was a goal that gave United hope of a comeback, but any potential rally will have to wait until the second leg, as they failed to break through City again.

What the managers said...

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær admits they just couldn't recover from going three goals down in the first half against Manchester City in their League Cup semi-final first-le

Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City side they are not guaranteed a place in the Carabao Cup final despite seeing City beat rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker reflect on Manchester City's 3-1 win against Manchester United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

"Sensational first and set up the second," said Alan Smith in the commentary box at Old Trafford. "Everything he did was silky smooth."

It was a brilliant performance from Bernardo, who showed his quality on multiple occasions in the first half to carve United apart.

Post-match stats

Manchester United suffered their first home defeat since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in August 2019 and conceded three times at Old Trafford for the first time since losing 3-0 to Spurs in August 2018.

Manchester City have won seven of their last 10 away matches against Manchester United (D1 L2) in all competitions, as many as in their previous 42 visits to Old Trafford.

Manchester United conceded three first half goals in a game at Old Trafford for the first time since May 1997 against Middlesbrough, a game which featured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The last 15 teams to win away from home in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final have all progressed to the final, with the last side to fail to do so Spurs against Arsenal in the 1986-87 season.

What's next?

Both sides are back in Premier League action this weekend. Manchester United host Norwich on Saturday at 3pm, while Manchester City head to Aston Villa on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.