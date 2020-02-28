Pauline Bremer: Manchester City striker returning to Wolfsburg at end of WSL season

Pauline Bremer has scored 10 goals in the WSL this season

Manchester City striker Pauline Bremer will leave the club at the end of the WSL season and return to Germany with Wolfsburg.

The 23-year-old Germany international made the move to the Academy Stadium in the summer of 2017 and has scored 24 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions so far.

Bremer's time at City has been largely disrupted by injury, including suffering a serious leg fracture against Everton just two months after joining the club.

She will depart at the end of her current contract, saying she is seeking "a new challenge".

In a statement, Bremer said: "Manchester City is a fantastic club and I will never forget all the support I have received during my time here, from the coaches, staff, teammates and fans, especially during my rehabilitation from injury.

Bremer's first two years at City were disrupted by lengthy injury lay-offs

"It has been an amazing experience and I leave with so many fantastic memories. City will always be in my heart.

"I feel like I have grown as a person and as a player during my time in the Barclays FA Women's Super League and I will always be thankful for the opportunities that I have had here.

"I believe however that the time is now right for the next chapter in my football journey and I am looking forward to the challenge of playing in the German Bundesliga.

"My only focus between now and May though will be ensuring that we finish the season as strongly as possible and I will be giving everything I have to make sure that the team succeeds."

City are top of the WSL table, one point ahead of Chelsea having played a game more than the west London side.