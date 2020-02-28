Leroy Sane returns from injury for Manchester City U23s against Arsenal U23s

Leroy Sane played for Man City U23s at the Emirates

Leroy Sane played 57 minutes as he stepped up his return from injury with an appearance for Manchester City's U23 side.

The Germany international has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley last August.

The 24-year-old, who was PFA Young Player of the Year in City's 2017-18 Premier League-winning campaign, returned to training in January.

Sane played his first match on his return to action on Friday night as City's Elite Development Squad faced Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in Premier League 2.

Sane battles for possession with Zak Swanson during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal U23 and Manchester City U23

City won 4-2 with Sane playing in his preferred role on the left flank before being replaced by Liam Delap, son of former Stoke player Rory Delap.

Adrian Bernabe scored twice for City with the visitors' other goals coming from Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jayden Braaf.

Back in the summer, Sane was linked with a return to his native Germany before picking up his injury.

That spell on the sidelines saw Bayern Munich cool their interest, with the German club going on to hold preliminary talks with Wilfried Zaha's representatives in January.

Sky Sports News reported it appeared unlikely Bayern would sign Zaha in the January transfer window, despite the Crystal Palace winger's decision to hire super-agent Pini Zahavi.