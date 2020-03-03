Manchester City's Sergio Aguero fit for Manchester derby and FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday

Sergio Aguero has been passed fit to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Sergio Aguero is fit to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Wednesday and Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Aguero was initially a doubt for the match at Hillsborough after limping off in the second half of Sunday's Carabao Cup final win over Aston Villa.

However, Guardiola has confirmed the striker will be available to face Wednesday, as well as Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 8.

"He is okay for tomorrow," said Guardiola, who also confirmed Claudio Bravo would retain his place in goal.

Phil Foden was named man of the match in the 2-1 win over Villa and the 19-year-old hopes his performance impressed England manager Gareth Southgate, who was watching on at Wembley.

Aguero scored for City in Sunday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final

Foden is keen to force his way into the England squad ahead of Euro 2020 and Guardiola believes the youngster has the qualities needed to become a world-class player.

"I want the best for him," said Guardiola.

"He will get what he deserves. Of course I am delighted about his performance and his behaviour in good moments and bad moments.

"He's just thinking work and work, and in the end it will pay off. At 19 years old you have a lot to improve but with this behaviour he can reach whatever he wants."

Guardiola has now won six major trophies since arriving in English football and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager insists his focus always remains on winning the next one, rather than celebrating his past achievements.

Pep Guardiola has won the Carabao Cup in three successive seasons with City

He said: "I've learned at the big clubs that I was at before, from their history, that when they win a trophy they go to take a shower and they are thinking in that moment about the next.

"It is so nice what we have done in this competition for the last three years but tomorrow we have another final.

"Away in the FA Cup is always difficult for the fact about how important this competition is for all the clubs in England. But we can go through to the quarter-finals and that is what we have to do."