Rodri: Manchester City 'proud' of season so far despite trailing Liverpool by 25 points

Rodri says Manchester City are "proud" of their season so far, despite trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 25 points.

City won the Carabao Cup at the start of March before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they remain on course to defend the FA Cup and advance in the Champions League.

However, their grip on the Premier League trophy looks certain to end when the campaign gets back underway.

Liverpool need just two more wins to secure their first league title in 30 years, but Rodri believes it has not been a bad season for the defending champions.

Manchester City's Carabao Cup win could still be the start of a cup treble, including the FA Cup and Champions League

"Sometimes football is like this," he told Sky Sports News. "Liverpool have been amazing this season in the Premier League. They have focused their entire mentality on the Premier League only and in these situations the only thing you can do is clap.

"But we've had many problems this year. We have had lots of injuries and important players out but it's not been a bad season for us - we're second.

"Okay, it's not where we want to be but sometimes it's like this and we have to keep going. I think we are proud of the season we've done.

Rodri's first piece of silverware with Manchester City was the Community Shield in August

"We already have two titles (Community Shield and League Cup) and we have a chance to get another two including the Champions League.

"I think it's not a bad season so for me from an individual aspect I'm really happy with our season."

'A dream to play in Premier League'

Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid last summer in a club-record £62.5m deal and has made 39 appearances in all competitions this season.

His adjustment to arguably Europe's most demanding league has seemed effortless, and he admits his first campaign in England could hardly have gone better.

"For me it's a dream," he said. "You never know if you're going to have the experience of playing in the Premier League for this huge club that is City.

"I am so, so happy to have made this decision and it's been an incredible year for me. I've learned a lot, I've won a title and we're still alive in other competitions.

"The environment of the stadiums, you feel that the people here in England breathe football. For me it's incredible and I'm so happy."

Rodri: Individual records not important

Rodri made history in February by breaking the record for the most passes and successful passes in a Premier League match.

The Spaniard made 178 successful passes out of 188 during a 2-0 win over West Ham, but insists individual records do not bother him.

Rodri has scored four goals in 39 appearances for Manchester City

"It's not important for me," he said. "The most important part about football is when the match is over and I think I've given everything myself and I did it well.

"If not, other things are not important because maybe I have that record but we lost, so for me the important part is the game and the win if we do a good job and other things are secondary.

"We're a team who like passing and like to control the game, and my position is an important part for that."