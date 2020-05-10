Manchester City target signing Edouard Michut from PSG

Pep Guardiola is interested in bringing French youngster Edouard Michut to Manchester City

Manchester City want to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut.

City are said to be ready to make an offer to buy out the remaining year of the 17-year-old's youth contract this summer.

However, if they are not able to agree a deal, City still hope to sign him when he becomes a free agent in 2021, when only training compensation would be due to the French club.

Other top Premier League, Spanish and Italian clubs are also keen to sign the teenager, who has been likened to PSG's Marco Verratti in profile.

Michut is a France U17 international who had been shining for PSG's U19 side, before the French leagues were postponed and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.