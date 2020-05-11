Manchester City owner City Football Group buys Belgian side Lommel SK

Lommel's Mitja Krizan in action in February

Manchester City's owner City Football Group (CFG) has extended its worldwide investment after completing a deal to buy Belgian club Lommel SK.

Lommel SK, currently in Belgium's second division, are the third European club to be acquired by CFG.

CFG also owns New York City in the US, Melbourne City FC in Australia, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, Girona FC in Spain, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China and Mumbai City FC in India.

CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said: "We are excited to welcome Lommel SK to City Football Group and to work together with the fans and the city to develop the club.

"Belgium is one of Europe's best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

City Football Group chief executive Ferran Soriano (right) says they were attracted by the club's commitment to youth development

"This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent.

"We were attracted to Lommel's culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development and we look forward to learning from their approach and helping the club to evolve in the months and years ahead."

Bob Nijs, the mayor of Lommel, said: "Lommel SK is an incredibly important part of our community.

"In City Football Group we have an ambitious, stable and reliable partner, which is committed to developing young players and will help the club to grow and succeed in the future. It is excellent news for the club and for the city."