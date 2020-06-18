Eric Garcia: Manchester City defender discharged from hospital after Ederson collision
Manchester City statement: "Eric will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action. Everyone at City wishes Eric a speedy recovery"
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 18/06/20 2:41pm
Eric Garcia has been discharged from hospital following a collision with Ederson during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.
City defender Garcia collided with Ederson with about 10 minutes remaining at the Etihad as the Brazil goalkeeper attempted to clear the ball.
The 19-year-old Spaniard received treatment for several minutes on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital for tests.
A City statement said: "Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering an injury during last night's Premier League win over Arsenal.
"Eric will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action. Everyone at City wishes Eric a speedy recovery."
Ederson posted a photo of himself and Garcia on Twitter with the caption "well and back".
City boss Pep Guardiola said after the Arsenal match: "Eric had a fantastic game, he did really well and he was composed. It was sad to see him go off like that.
"At first he looked pretty bad. After a little bit he looked himself, but only time will tell. He was conscious, he may have to go to the hospital for extra tests."
