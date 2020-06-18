Eric Garcia: Manchester City defender discharged from hospital after Ederson collision

Eric Garcia was carried off on a stretcher during Manchester City's win over Arsenal on Wednesday

Eric Garcia has been discharged from hospital following a collision with Ederson during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

City defender Garcia collided with Ederson with about 10 minutes remaining at the Etihad as the Brazil goalkeeper attempted to clear the ball.

The 19-year-old Spaniard received treatment for several minutes on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital for tests.

A City statement said: "Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering an injury during last night's Premier League win over Arsenal.

"Eric will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action. Everyone at City wishes Eric a speedy recovery."

Ederson posted a photo of himself and Garcia on Twitter with the caption "well and back".

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the Arsenal match: "Eric had a fantastic game, he did really well and he was composed. It was sad to see him go off like that.

"At first he looked pretty bad. After a little bit he looked himself, but only time will tell. He was conscious, he may have to go to the hospital for extra tests."

