Jadon Sancho Manchester City return makes 'no sense', says Pep Guardiola

England winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer

Pep Guardiola has dismissed the possibility of Jadon Sancho returning to Manchester City this summer.

Sancho, a City academy graduate who left for Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17 three years ago, is now regarded as one of Europe's hottest properties.

The England forward has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but City were also thought to be a potential destination for the Londoner.

With Leroy Sane poised to join Bayern Munich there could even have been extra reason for Guardiola to seek a player with Sancho's attributes but the City boss appears to have little interest.

Pep Guardiola doesn't expect Sancho to return to Manchester City

Guardiola said: "No, no, no. He decided to leave. Why should he decide to come back?

"We wanted him to stay like Eric Garcia and Phil (Foden) but he decided like Leroy now and myself, when I decided to move to other countries to be a manager, to move.

"When he decided to move to Dortmund it's not because he is going to decide to come back one year later. It would make no sense. He didn't want to be here, so that is why I think he doesn't want to come back here."

Guardiola accepts, however, that some elements of his team do need to be rebuilt.

1:48 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says a possible deal for Sancho to move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund could go deep into the summer transfer window. Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says a possible deal for Sancho to move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund could go deep into the summer transfer window.

After winning the Premier League for the past two years and a domestic treble last season, City have handed over the title to Liverpool this term.

City failed to replace Vincent Kompany last summer and another veteran performer in David Silva will leave at the end of the current campaign.

Guardiola said: "It's part of the process. We'd like to stay with the players who gave us what they did for the last decade, those of the last 10 years to be eternal, but we grow in years and sometimes we have to do it and replace them with new players.

"For the absence of Vinny, David - and Fernandinho and Sergio (Aguero) have one year left, and I don't know if they will extend or not - some players have to be replaced.

"But it's not a disaster thing, or bad thing, it's part of football for the age, for the normal situation and circumstances."