Leroy Sane: Pep Guardiola wishes Manchester City winger well ahead of Bayern Munich move

Pep Guardiola has wished Leroy Sane well as the Manchester City winger closes in on a £54.8m move to Bayern Munich.

The Germany international is set to sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions, who will pay an initial fee of £44.7m (€49m) with a series of performance and trophy-related add-ons.

Sane, 24, has continually been linked with a move back to his homeland, which has seen City give up almost any hope of negotiating a new contract after nearly two years of talks.

Guardiola said: "There are still some little issues but it looks like he's going to go to Munich. We wish him all the best, big thanks for our years together. We wish him all the best in his new chapter at a fantastic club.

"Is it disappointing? He wants to leave. Everyone has their own life. He deserves to move on.

"I'd love him to stay here but he decided to move on because he believes he will be happier [in Munich]."

After losing their grip on the Premier League title to Liverpool this season, City have the chance to prove a point as they host Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"In sport, you have to prove every time," said the Manchester City boss. "We are incredibly satisfied with what we have done and are doing, but with athletes that is never enough.

"The past is the past, what we have done remains in our soul and memories but the show must go on."

Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp renew rivalries on Thursday

Guardiola has a healthy respect for his Liverpool counterpart Klopp, with the pair's rivalry being an amicable one.

"I don't know him that well but I admire him and the way that his teams play football," said Guardiola. "It is a benefit for the world, a positive to try to score a goal, and this kind of manager helps a lot.

"He wants to win, I want to win but when it is finished the game is over. He's my colleague and of course I want to have a good relationship with managers."

Meanwhile, City are still to learn where the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid will be played.

The match was due to be played in Manchester but there have been suggestions it could be moved to Portugal when the competition resumes in August.

Guardiola said: "We are going to play wherever UEFA decide to play. Hopefully Manchester but we don't know."