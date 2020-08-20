Man City fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Manchester City will skip the opening weekend of the Premier League season and will start the campaign on September 19 at Wolves.

Along with neighbours Manchester United, City have been permitted to sit out the first weekend because of their late finish to the 2019/20 season due to their Champions League exertions.

City will instead feature just twice in the Premier League in September - the trip to Wolves followed by their first home match of the season against Leicester.

An away date at Leeds will take place at the start of October before the international break, meaning that City will have only played three times in the league before the clash with Arsenal on October 17.

City's meetings with champions Liverpool are currently scheduled for November 7 and February 6.

That February meeting with Liverpool will also kick-start what is arguably City's most intriguing set of fixtures with Pep Guardiola's side set to face Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Man Utd between February 6 and March 6.

September

12: Aston Villa (h) POSTPONED

19: Wolves (a)

26: Leicester (h)

October

3: Leeds (a)

17: Arsenal (h)

24: West Ham (a)

31: Sheffield United (a)

November

7: Liverpool (h)

21: Tottenham (a)

28: Burnley (h)

December

5: Fulham (h)

12: Man Utd (a)

16: West Brom (h)

19: Southampton (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

28: Everton (a)

January

2: Chelsea (a)

13: Brighton (h)

16: Crystal Palace (h)

26: West Brom (a)

30: Sheffield United (h)

February

2: Burnley (a)

6: Liverpool (a)

13: Tottenham (h)

20: Arsenal (a)

27: West Ham (h)

March

6: Man Utd (h)

13: Fulham (a)

20: Wolves (h)

April

3: Leicester (a)

10: Leeds (h)

17: Aston Villa (a)

24: Southampton (h)

May

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Chelsea (h)

12: Newcastle (a)

15: Brighton (a)

23: Everton (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

