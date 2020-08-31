Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward due to miss training amid Manchester City interest

Lionel Messi will not turn up for Barcelona training on Monday, with the forward no longer considering himself a part of Ronald Koeman's squad.

Messi's father and representative Jorge is expected to meet with the Barcelona hierarchy, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Wednesday to discuss his son's future.

The Argentine, who has played for the Spanish giants for almost 20 years, informed the club last week that he wants to leave.

A move to the Etihad would reunite Messi with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola

La Liga meanwhile has dashed his hopes of leaving Barcelona on a free transfer by stating his release clause will have to be paid if he is to leave the Nou Camp.

Sky Sports News has confirmed that the 33-year-old has requested a meeting with senior figures at the club to resolve the impasse over his transfer request.

Messi, who has a buyout clause of €700m (£627m), has been tipped to move to Manchester City, where he could link up with his former manager Pep Guardiola.

A move to the Etihad Stadium would also see him link up with international colleagues Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi, while Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are also said to be preparing offers for the player widely considered to be one of the best footballers of all time.

The 10-time La Liga winner and four-time Champions League victor has asked to activate his release clause that would end his contract, which is due to expire in June 2021, and permit him to leave for free this summer.

But Barcelona have clearly expressed that this clause in his contract has already expired.

Messi's lawyers are arguing that - in the spirit of the deal and good faith - the clause is still active after the rescheduled Champions League final on August 23, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since making his debut in the 2003/04 campaign, Messi has played 731 games for Barcelona, scoring 634 times in all competitions.

How much would Messi cost?

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol...

"When you think about it, how many clubs are there in the world that can afford to pay Messi the kind of money he's on? In the current economic climate, I cannot see another club in the world that can afford to match the money he's on at Barcelona.

"Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak accepted that they normally sign players aged between 20 and 25 but they were willing to make an exception this summer to buy somebody who is a bit more experienced.

"PSG could afford to sign him as well. They have Kylian Mbappe, they have Neymar and spent £200m getting him out of Barcelona, would they want to Messi as well?"

Can Messi really do it on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke? Or in Manchester for that matter? It is the perennial question which we may finally get the chance to answer.

The legendary forward would no doubt add an extra touch of class to the Premier League, but at 33, what can we realistic expect of Messi?

