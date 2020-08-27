Lionel Messi transfers rumours: The latest on potential exit from Barcelona

What does the future hold for Lionel Messi?

Will Lionel Messi leave Barcelona? And if so, where will he go? We round up the very latest news and press rumours on the Argentine's future.

Thursday August 27

Messi could cost Manchester City half a billion pounds if they go ahead with what would be the biggest signing in Premier League history before the start of the season (Daily Telegraph).

Manchester City have been working for more than a week to try to pull off the biggest transfer coup that English football has ever seen by signing Messi (The Times).

Manchester City will go all out to sign Lionel Messi - as long as he is committed to joining them (The Sun).

Manchester City emerged as front-runners to sign Lionel Messi on Wednesday and are cautiously confident they can do so without becoming embroiled in the player's bitter contract dispute with Barcelona (Daily Mail).

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, is already in contact with representatives from Manchester City (TyC and RAC1).

Manchester City may put Eric Garcia, Angelino and Gabriel Jesus on the table if they are to move for Messi (Mundo Deportivo)

Messi could move to Manchester City on a three-year contract, with two optional years in New York City for NYC FC (Mundo Deportivo)

Messi will attend training on Monday with Barcelona's first team, the first session that Ronald Koeman will take (Sport)

Despite Messi telling Barcelona he wants to go and won't change his mind, president Josep Maria Bartomeu will not throw in the towel (Sport)

The club in the best position to sign him are Manchester City, and contact between the player and the English club has already taken place (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain have look to steal a march in the race for Messi's signature by holding talks with his representatives less than 48 hours after he submitted a transfer request at Barcelona (Ole).

Wednesday August 26

Barcelona are still trying to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club after he expressed his desire to leave, says sporting director Ramon Planes.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Inter Milan and PSG are in line to sign Messi (L'Equipe).

Messi asked Pep Guardiola if Manchester City were willing to sign him a few days before he informed Barcelona he wanted to leave (Mundo Deportivo).

Manchester City are also willing to part with Gabriel Jesus as they eye a transfer for Messi (Globo).

Messi reportedly sent the documents outlining his desire to leave the club by burofax, the service provided by Spain's postal service. By using burofax, Messi can legally prove the recipient received the document on a given date (AS).

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly decided to resign amid suggestions Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave (TYC Sports).

Lionel Messi risks a FIFA ban if he leaves Barcelona without resolving his contractual dispute, a leading sports lawyer has claimed.

Tuesday August 25

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed on Tuesday the Argentine sent a document expressing his desire to activate a release clause that would end his contract - which currently runs until next June - and allow him to leave for free this summer.