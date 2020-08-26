Lionel Messi: Barcelona still trying to convince him to stay, says sporting director

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona after 16 trophy-laden seasons at the club

Barcelona are still trying to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club after he expressed his desire to leave, says sporting director Ramon Planes.

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday the Argentinian sent a document expressing his desire to activate a release clause that would end his contract - which currently runs until next June - and allow him to leave for free this summer.

The club are yet to officially reply but are understood to be preparing a response.

Speaking at the official unveiling of €31m (£27.8m) signing Francisco Trincao on Wednesday, Planes addressed the situation, saying: "This is evidently the important news.

"As we've said many times, as (Ronald) Koeman and the president have said and my position as technical secretary, we count on Messi for the future, just as we count on Trincao as a talent of the future, and we have heard that he will play alongside the greatest player in the history, the greatest player in the world.

"These things happen and we hope we will come back stronger from the defeat at the end of last season.

"What's happened has happened and our idea is to build a team around the most important player in the world.

"We are not contemplating any kind of departure because what we want is for Messi to stay.

"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca and Leo are like a marriage, where both have given so much to each other and have brought so much joy to the fans.

"I think the future is positive. I am an optimist.

"We are putting every effort into ensuring that the relationship between Barca and Messi will continue. We are working internally to convince Leo."

Planes presided over the press conference at which former Braga striker Trincao was presented to the media in the absence of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who had initially been expected to attend.

Tuesday night's announcement that Messi had informed Barcelona he wanted to leave sent shockwaves through football and no doubt had senior executives at the world's most powerful clubs frantically drawing up financial packages they could offer the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The cost, of course, would be enormous - even if there is no transfer fee involved - but the rewards could also be huge. We look at the clubs in contention of pulling off this unexpected mega deal…

Alongside rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi has been hailed as the greatest player of the modern generation - and perhaps ever.

Messi won the FIFA Best Player award in September last year before proceeding to top the La Liga charts across a raft of attacking stats in customary style and claiming the Golden Boot with 25 goals.

Along the way, Messi joined Ronaldo as the only active players to belong to the prestigious 700 goals club, which has been achieved by just five other players throughout history: Gerd Muller, Ferenc Puskas, Pele, Romario and Josef Bican.

His legendary status is undeniable. But does he remain, right now, at the peak of his powers? It's a question any potential suitors will have to weigh up as they consider a huge financial package to take him from Barcelona.

Tuesday's stunning announcement has left the world of football in frenzy, but how did we get here and what's the likelihood of Messi actually parting company with Barca?

Here, with the help of Sky Sports News reporters and Spanish football experts, we delve into the inner legal workings of Messi's Barcelona contract, the narrative underlining his transfer request and whether there is a club in world football who could pull off what would be the signing of the century.

