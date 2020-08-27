Lionel Messi: Manchester City watching Barcelona exit attempt with interest

Could Pep Guardiola be reunited with Lionel Messi at Manchester City?

Manchester City are watching Lionel Messi's attempt to leave Barcelona this summer with interest but remain unconvinced the Argentina superstar will quit the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have confirmed Messi sent a document expressing his desire to activate a release clause that would end his contract - which currently runs until June 2021 - and allow him to leave for free this summer.

Messi won four Balon d'Or crowns, three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues under Guardiola at Barcelona

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Inter Milan are thought to be the clubs most likely to sign Messi if he becomes available, with City's Barcelona connections arguably making the Etihad Stadium Messi's likeliest destination if he does become available.

Messi played under City manager Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp between 2008 and 2012, winning the Ballon d'Or four times, La Liga three times and the Champions League twice.

"The information I have is that he would be happy to play there but that does not mean he will go there. What we're hearing is that as far as City are concerned, there is still a good chance that he will remain at Barcelona this summer," Kaveh Solhekol told Sky Sports News' Transfer Show.

"Many people think he could still become a City player simply because of the connections he has with people who are at City now - with the manager Pep Guardiola, the director of football Txiki Begiristain and the chief executive Ferran Soriano.

"These are all people he worked with at Barcelona and significantly City with their backing, have the finances to do a deal.

"The feeling at City is that this is a power play between the player and the president at Barcelona. It's safe to say that City are taking an interest in what's happening and are watching the developments."

While Premier League champions Liverpool have ruled out a bid for Messi, and big-spending Chelsea have already recruited Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell for substantial sums ahead of anticipated moves for Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz, Manchester United appear to be the only other English club capable of recruiting Messi.

"Our information is that their number one target remains Jadon Sancho, but Manchester United do have the finances to be able to do a deal," Dharmesh Sheth reported.

"It's quite interesting because the Glazer family who own the club also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just a few months ago, they put a deal together to sign Tom Brady - the NFL equivalent of Messi - so they have the finances to do a deal."

Will Messi leave Barcelona? And if so, where will he go? We round up the very latest news and press rumours on the Argentine's future.

A reunion with Guardiola at Man City? A link-up with Neymar and Mbappe at PSG? Inter Milan? Or a fantasy football switch to Juventus to play with Ronaldo?

The cost, of course, would be enormous - even if there is no transfer fee involved - but the rewards could also be huge.

Here, we look at the clubs in contention of pulling off this unexpected mega deal…

How can Messi leave Barcelona on a free? We take an in-depth look at the Argentine's contract situation at the Nou Camp.

Tuesday's stunning announcement has left the world of football in frenzy, but how did we get here and what's the likelihood of Messi actually parting company with Barca?

With the help of Sky Sports News reporters and Spanish football experts, we delve into the inner legal workings of Messi's Barcelona contract, the narrative underlining his transfer request and whether there is a club in world football who could pull off what would be the signing of the century.

It is the perennial question - how would Lionel Messi do in the Premier League? As years passed, hopes of an answer were fading but with the news that the Barcelona icon has asked to leave the club, the prospect has never felt more real. It is just a shame Stoke did not stick around...

