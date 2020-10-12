Kevin De Bruyne: Man City midfielder withdraws from Belgium squad

Watch Man City vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday (Kick-off 5.30pm)

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 12 October 2020 21:38, UK

Image: Belgium say Kevin De Bruyne is not 'fit enough' to face Iceland on Wednesday

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Saturday's match against Arsenal after withdrawing from the Belgium squad.

De Bruyne was substituted during the second half of Belgium's 2-1 defeat to England in the Nations League on Sunday.

Manchester City
Arsenal

Saturday 17th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Belgium say De Bruyne is not "fit enough" to feature in Wednesday's match against Iceland, and the midfielder has now returned to Manchester City for further assessment.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez played down the severity of the situation in his post-match comments after the England defeat.

"I would not say that Kevin is injured... he said he felt something," Martinez said.

Trending

preview image 3:59
Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between England and Belgium at Wembley.

"It is too early to know what he has, but he did not feel 100 per cent. It was rather a precautionary change."

Also See:

De Bruyne is now a doubt for City's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Etihad on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

International Break? Not For Super 6!

International Break? Not For Super 6!

During the brief international break, there is still £250,000 up for grabs with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers