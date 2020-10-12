Kevin De Bruyne: Man City midfielder withdraws from Belgium squad

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Saturday's match against Arsenal after withdrawing from the Belgium squad.

De Bruyne was substituted during the second half of Belgium's 2-1 defeat to England in the Nations League on Sunday.

Manchester City

Arsenal Saturday 17th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Belgium say De Bruyne is not "fit enough" to feature in Wednesday's match against Iceland, and the midfielder has now returned to Manchester City for further assessment.

UPDATE: @DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 12, 2020

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez played down the severity of the situation in his post-match comments after the England defeat.

"I would not say that Kevin is injured... he said he felt something," Martinez said.

3:59 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between England and Belgium at Wembley.

"It is too early to know what he has, but he did not feel 100 per cent. It was rather a precautionary change."

De Bruyne is now a doubt for City's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Etihad on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.