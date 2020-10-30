The Women's Football Show: Can Manchester City make FA Cup history?

Manchester City and England defender Esme Morgan is hoping to make history this weekend by winning two FA Cups in the same season.

The extraordinary circumstances have come about after coronavirus delayed the 2019-20 competition - meaning it is being played in the 2020-21 campaign.

Players can usually play for only one team in a single FA Cup but the eligibility rules have been changed due to the unusual situation.

"It's a bit of a crazy situation but excitement is the over-riding emotion," Morgan told The Women's Football Show.

"We're hugely excited to have the prospect of potentially making history and hopefully win two FA Cups in one season which has probably never been done before and may never be done again."

Morgan will also be in the strange position of coming up against Everton at Wembley on Sunday - the side she played for on-loan last season.

Indeed, it has been a whirlwind 12 months for the player who return to Gareth Taylor's City this season and recently received her first England senior call-up.

"It's been absolutely crazy - everything has happened so fast and I have been so lucky with all the opportunities," Morgan added.

"Spending time at Everton and getting so much experience, then getting a senior England Call-Up was just a dream come true.

"It's been absolutely crazy and so lucky to get to have the 12 months that I have had."

Watch The Women's Football Show from 6pm on Sky Sports Football.

This week's episode sees Sue Smith preview Sunday's FA Cup final, analysing each team and the key battles that will shape the game.

There will also be a watch-along of the 1998 Women's FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Croydon with Hope Powell and Rachel Yankey the guests for this, discussing the game and their goal scoring exploits on the day.