Nathan Ake: Manchester City defender picks up injury on international duty

Dutch defender limps off early on with apparent hamstring problem; Former Bournemouth man has made six appearances for new club Manchester City this season; Donny van de Beek finds the net as Dutch draw 1-1

Wednesday 11 November 2020 22:22, UK

Nathan Ake had to go off after picking up an injury during Wednesday night&#39;s friendly
Image: Nathan Ake had to go off after picking up an injury during Wednesday night's friendly

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake limped off early on during the Netherlands 1-1 draw with Spain in Amsterdam.

The 25-year-old appeared to pick up a hamstring problem when he played a pass back to the goalkeeper after just three minutes.

He attempted to continue but pulled up again after challenging Alvaro Morata in the box and had to go off after receiving treatment from the physio.

Ake joined City for £40m from relegated Bournemouth in the summer and has made six appearances for Pep Guardiola's side - starting alongside John Stones at centre back in last week's 3-0 Champions League win over Olympiakos.

Following Ake's departure, Manchester United's Donny van de Beek was on target for the Dutch in the friendly encounter.

Real Betis' Sergio Canales had earlier scored his first international goal after 18 minutes to put Spain in front.

