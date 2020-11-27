Pep Guardiola explains why Manchester City will sign no players in January transfer window

Manchester City will not be signing any players in the January transfer window because they have a "fantastic team to fight for all the titles", says boss Pep Guardiola.

City find themselves 13th in the Premier League table after their first eight games of the season, having missed out on the title last term to Liverpool and failing to land the Champions League for a fourth time under Guardiola.

They spent huge money in the summer with £65m and £41m on defenders Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake respectively, while Ferran Torres arrived from Valencia for £20.8m.

City had been considering a move for Lionel Messi, who is out of contract next summer, with the club's chief operating officer claiming that they have the financial power to bring him to the Premier League.

However, their pursuit of the reportedly unhappy Argentine appears to be over, according to Spanish football expert Semra Hunter, while Guardiola confirmed on Friday that no new faces will be brought to the Etihad in the winter window.

2:22 Spanish football expert Semra Hunter reports that Manchester City will not be bidding for Lionel Messi when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season - partly due to his age and the finances involved

When asked if he will make any signings in January, Guardiola, who recently penned his own two-year contract extension as City manager, said: "No, not at all. I have a fantastic team to fight for all the titles."

Guardiola made history in 2018-19 by securing City a domestic treble but struggled last term - with Liverpool winning their first top-flight title since 1990, Arsenal lifting the FA Cup and Bayern Munich victorious in the Champions League.

0:29 Guardiola says he is not obsessed with winning the Champions League

He did, however, still manage to win the 2019-20 Carabao Cup and Community Shield and got City back to winning ways in midweek with a 1-0 win over Greek side Olympiakos, a match in which John Stones performed well in defence.

Discussing Stones' performance - a player whose future he cast doubt over in the summer - Guardiola was full of praise for the England international as City secured their spot in the Champions League last 16.

"The guys who play good, they continue to play," Guardiola added.

Image: Guardiola was full of praise for John Stones following Wednesday's performance

"The guys especially at the back who don't make mistakes - everyone makes mistakes - but the [guys who don't make] mistakes that cost a lot, they have more chance to continue in the team.

"And the guys up front who score goals, they have more chance to continue in the team. I try to judge players in the present. John [Stones] played very well, and I am especially happy for John because he is a special guy for me.

"We arrived here together, we spent lots of time together, he was injured and had personal issues but now he is settled again. He is confident. He will have chances to show his quality in this team."

City return to action on Saturday with a home fixture against struggling Burnley in the Premier League, with kick-off at 3pm.