Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola will not pressure Manchester City striker into decision on his future

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not pressure striker Sergio Aguero into making a decision on his future.

City's record goalscorer is in the final year of his contract with City and will be free to speak to other clubs in January.

Aguero made his return from injury in Wednesday's Champions League win away to Olympiakos and Guardiola wants him to focus on regaining full fitness.

"He is going to give us a good moment this season," said the Manchester City boss.

0:35 Guardiola says the past few days have been tough for Aguero following the death of Diego Maradona, who is his son's grandfather

"He is still not in his best condition. We cannot forget how long his injury was, and then he came back and was injured again.

"He needs to be so sharp. We don't have doubts about his quality to score goals in the box, but he needs a bit of time in training sessions and the minutes he will have.

"He has seven months ahead to show. He deserves fair talks with the club to do what is best for him, the club, for everyone.

"I was lucky to play with some incredible players. He is one of those for sure. But especially as a human being I've never found a big star to be like him."

0:43 Tens of thousands paid tribute to Diego Maradona as he was laid to rest on Thursday

Guardiola admits the past few days have been tough for Aguero following the death of Diego Maradona.

Aguero played under Maradona for the national team and was also once married to his daughter Giannina, who is the mother of his son.

Guardiola said: "It is difficult for me to talk about his feelings. The impact on the day of the game against Olympiakos was hard, especially for his son. It was tough, it's normal.

"He knew Maradona quite well and his son, it's his grandfather. It's a sad situation for his family.

"He's okay but again it is a question for him, it's difficult for me to answer."