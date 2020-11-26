Coronavirus tier system: What tier is your team in?

The government has announced its updated tier system for England which will apply when lockdown ends on December 2. Which tier does your club fall into and will you be able to go and watch them?

Premier League clubs in Liverpool and London will be able to welcome some supporters back into their stadiums after the government announced which tiers different areas of the country will be in after the end of the second lockdown.

However, a number of other clubs in the division, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester and Wolves will be unable to welcome fans back into stadiums after the announcement.

Up to a maximum of 2,000 supporters will be allowed back into stadiums in Tier 2 regions, as long as clubs continue to follow strict COVID-19 safety measures, but games being played in stadiums in Tier 3 regions will continue to be behind closed doors, with no fans allowed.

But what does the announcement mean for your club? Our list below shows which tier has been applied to which region throughout England.

Premier League

Arsenal - Tier 2

Aston Villa - Tier 3

Brighton - Tier 2

Burnley - Tier 3

Chelsea - Tier 2

Crystal Palace - Tier 2

Everton - Tier 2

Fulham - Tier 2

Leeds United - Tier 3

Leicester City - Tier 3

Liverpool - Tier 2

Manchester City - Tier 3

Manchester United - Tier 3

Newcastle - Tier 3

Sheffield United - Tier 3

Southampton - Tier 2

Tottenham - Tier 2

West Brom - Tier 3

West Ham United - Tier 2

Wolves - Tier 3

Championship

Barnsley - Tier 3

Birmingham City - Tier 3

Blackburn Rovers - Tier 3

Bournemouth - Tier 2

Brentford - Tier 2

Bristol City - Tier 3

Cardiff City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Coventry City - Tier 3

Derby County - Tier 3

Huddersfield Town - Tier 3

Luton Town - Tier 2

Middlesbrough - Tier 3

Millwall - Tier 2

Norwich City - Tier 2

Nottingham Forest - Tier 3

Preston North End - Tier 3

Queens Park Rangers - Tier 2

Reading - Tier 2

Rotherham United - Tier 3

Sheffield Wednesday - Tier 3

Stoke City -Tier 3

Swansea City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Watford - Tier 2

Wycombe Wanderers - Tier 2

League One

Accrington Stanley -Tier 3

AFC Wimbledon - Tier 2

Blackpool - Tier 3

Bristol Rovers - Tier 3

Burton Albion - Tier 3

Charlton - Tier 2

Crewe Alexandra - Tier 2

Doncaster Rovers - Tier 3

Fleetwood Town - Tier 3

Gillingham - Tier 3

Hull City - Tier 3

Ipswich Town - Tier 2

Lincoln City - Tier 3

MK Dons - Tier 2

Northampton Town - Tier 2

Oxford United - Tier 2

Peterborough United - Tier 2

Portsmouth - Tier 2

Plymouth Argyle - Tier 2

Rochdale - Tier 3

Shrewsbury Town - Tier 2

Sunderland - Tier 3

Swindon Town - Tier 2

Wigan Athletic - Tier 3

League Two

Barrow - Tier 2

Bolton Wanderers - Tier 3

Bradford - Tier 3

Cambridge United - Tier 2

Carlisle United - Tier 2

Cheltenham Town - Tier 2

Colchester United - Tier 2

Crawley Town - Tier 2

Exeter City - Tier 2

Forest Green Rovers - Tier 2

Grimsby Town - Tier 3

Harrogate Town - Tier 3

Leyton Orient - Tier 2

Mansfield Town - Tier 3

Morecambe - Tier 3

Newport County - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Oldham Athletic - Tier 3

Port Vale - Tier 3

Salford City - Tier 3

Scunthorpe United - Tier 3

Southend United - Tier 2

Stevenage - Tier 2

Tranmere Rovers - Tier 2

Walsall - Tier 3