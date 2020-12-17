Coronavirus: Manchester United and Manchester City fans frustrated as city remains in Tier 3

Manchester United and Manchester City are among a long list of clubs whose matches must remain behind closed doors after Manchester was kept under Tier 3 restrictions following a government review into the measures to tackle COVID-19.

It was hoped that Manchester, and other areas across the country that had been put into Tier 3 on December 2 after the second national lockdown ended, would be downgraded to Tier 2 as a result of falling COVID-19 infection rates in some regions.

Such a move would have meant United and City could welcome 2,000 fans back to Old Trafford and the Etihad respectively, with United having already taken applications from season ticket holders for their match against Leeds at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, it was announced on Thursday that Manchester, as well as much of the rest of the country, will remain under Tier 3 restrictions, meaning matches will stay behind closed doors.

Manchester United

Leeds United Sunday 20th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

There was relief for Liverpool and Everton fans, however, as fans will still be able to attend matches as the city of Liverpool remained under Tier 2 restrictions. Anfield has hosted two Premier League matches with 2,000 fans present in the last two weeks.

Wider areas in the south east will join London in stricter Tier 3 restrictions, with the majority of other areas who had hoped to be downgraded to Tier 2 restrictions disappointed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement in the House of Commons on Thursday.

More to follow...

Following the launch of Sky Worlds, the in-stadium thrill of live football matches is now available to all Sky VIP customers, offering them the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual experience from selected Premier League matches.

Sky Worlds allows Sky VIP customers to hop around the ground to watch the action from amazing new viewing positions, recreating the experience of attending games in the highest visual quality available in VR.

Available now on Oculus Quest headsets, Sky Worlds is a virtual reality sports viewing experience like no other, with Chelsea taking on West Ham on Monday, December 21, live on Sky Sports, following the first match VR match on Sunday, December 13, when Crystal Palace drew with Tottenham.

1:05 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admits he is 'jealous' that some Premier League clubs are allowed fans in their stadiums while teams based in Tier 3 areas, like Sheffield Utd, are not.

"Sky Worlds is a fantastic example of how technology can help replicate real-life experiences and create truly transformative viewing experiences, something that is so important right now given the limitations fans have attending live events in person," said Matt McCartney, Head of Immersive Technology at Sky.

"Our work with Sky is the culmination of four years of effort and testing," said Miheer Walavakar, co-founder and chief executive officer of LiveLike. "To do this with the leading broadcaster and top global league is affirming of our comprehensive, customizable unique immersive experience and viewing capabilities."