Coronavirus tiers: Liverpool, London to welcome back fans

Premier League clubs in Liverpool and London will be able to welcome some supporters back into their stadiums after the Government announced which tiers different areas of the country will be in after the end of the second lockdown.

Greater Manchester will remain in Tier 3 - classified as 'Very High' risk and the only tier which does not allow any fans to attend matches - when the new regulations come into effect on December 2.

A number of other Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester and Wolves will be unable to welcome fans back into stadiums after the Government announced which tiers different areas of the country will be in after the end of the second lockdown.

Merseyside has dropped down to Tier 2, however, meaning reigning champions Liverpool and Everton can welcome back 2,000 supporters into their stadiums, as long as they continue to follow strict COVID-19 safety measures.

Image: Up to 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to return to Anfield on December 5 for the Premier League game against Wolves

That would see supporters inside Anfield for the first time since March when Liverpool face Wolves at home in the Premier League on December 5.

London has been named as a Tier 2 area, which places it in the 'High' risk category.

That still means up to 2,000 rugby unions fans will be able to attend the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham, which will see England play an as yet unknown opponent.

Image: A limited number of supporters will also be allowed inside Twickenham to see England compete in the Autumn Nations Cup on December 6

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the details in a statement to the Commons on Thursday, with a further review of the tier ratings to be made on December 16, although the new proposals will go before MPs on December 1.

This is a breaking sports news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.