Manchester City: Sergio Aguero back in training but will miss Premier League game against Fulham

Sergio Aguero is back in training but remains sidelined for Manchester City’s Premier League game with Fulham on Saturday.

City's record goalscorer continues to suffer discomfort in his knee but Pep Guardiola won't put a timeline on his return.

"He is getting better," said Guardiola. "Today (Friday) he was part of the training, that is the good news. He is already on the pitch with us.

"Will he be back soon? We will see."

Guardiola did not want to be drawn on some inflammatory comments aimed at Manchester City from Porto following the Champions League game between the two clubs in midweek.

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao said after the goalless draw he would have been "upset" not to have won "with the team and the budget" Guardiola has.

An official newsletter from the club was then critical of Guardiola and City players Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva.

With the club having already issued a general comment, Guardiola did not want to speak further on the matter.

He said: "I'm focused on Fulham. Fulham is the important thing. We are in the last 16 [of the Champions League] - that was the target. Now Fulham.

"They are a courageous team. I enjoy watching them for the way they play.

"Of course they made an incredible result, winning at Leicester away. It's not easy. We know the opponent we are going to face."

Guardiola has omitted Raheem Sterling from his starting line-up for the last two Premier League games but the City boss says he remains an "incredibly important player".

"The season is long, There are a [large] amount of games," said Guardiola. "His contribution this season has been huge. It was in the past and will be in the future."

Fresh from predicting winners at 9/2 and 5/1 in his column last weekend, Jones Knows is back this week with predictions aplenty for every Premier League game - here's what he had to say about Fulham's trip to the Etihad...

I've been banging the Fulham drum hard and loud in the past few weeks and they hit the right notes at Leicester, causing Brendan Rodgers' team huge amounts of problems on the counter-attack. It will be a case of rinse and repeat surely for Scott Parker at City in terms of tactics.

I'm yet to be convinced Pep Guardiola's men are anywhere near the standards of previous seasons but Fulham will have to improve significantly defensively to stand any hope of nicking a result. Points will be hard to come by but grabbing a goal, playing with the same attacking fluidity as the Leicester win, is well within their capabilities.

Since Deadline Day, Fulham rank sixth in the Premier League for chances created from open play and shots on goal and have scored in all but one of their matches, the anomaly being the Ademola Lookman penalty debacle at West Ham. You can get Evens on Fulham finding the net at the Etihad Stadium with the likes of Lookman (9/2), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (18/1) and roaming left-back Antonee Robinson (40/1) all runners in the anytime goalscorer markets.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Fulham to score at Evens