Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City close to new deal for key man but may still have work to do

Manchester City are relaxed about Kevin De Bruyne's contract situation, despite the player having yet to sign a new deal.

A proposal is on the table but, with De Bruyne already committed to the club until 2023, neither side feel there is any rush for the Belgium international to agree an extension.

And reports from Belgium claim the 2020 PFA Player of the Year will not sign the terms currently being offered.

De Bruyne was on the scoresheet on Sunday as City won 3-1 at Chelsea to go fifth in the table.

The former Chelsea man joined City from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 and has been a huge success at the Etihad.

During his time at City, he has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four EFL Cups, before adding the PFA honour at the end of last season.

City's next assignment is a Carabao Cup semi-final against neighbours Manchester United on Wednesday night.

'City may have to up their offer'

Ben Ransom of Sky Sports News assesses the likelihood of Kevin De Bruyne extending his Manchester City contract.

"Kevin De Bruyne has two and a half years left on his current deal.

"He signed that three years ago, it is worth something in the region of £280,000 (a week).

"Since he signed that deal, he has become City's best player, he has become one of the best players in the Premier League.

"You can absolutely understand why City want to extend that contract even further.

"From De Bruyne's side he will want recompense for the fact he has improved again - since he joined the club, (they have won) seven major trophies, including two Premier League titles.

"There had been reports that said this deal was really close to being signed - but in the last 24 hours a key journalist in Belgium, Kristof Terreur, who is close to the De Bruyne camp, said it as not as close as that and De Bruyne is not going to sign on those terms.

"It sounds very much like both parties want this deal to be signed, but City may have to up their offer just a little bit to get the player to sign this year."

