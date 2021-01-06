Scott Carson: Manchester City goalkeeper among three more positive Covid-19 results at club

Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson is among three more personnel who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the club.

Carson, on loan from Derby County, 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer and one further staff member will now self-isolate, City confirmed.

First-choice goalkeeper Ederson is already isolating, leaving City short of options in that position for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United - live on Sky Sports.

Zack Steffen is set to play again after featuring at Chelsea with 18-year-old James Trafford, who has been involved in a Champions League squad this season, possibly coming onto the bench.

Six Manchester City players missed Sunday's win over Chelsea because of a coronavirus outbreak at club.

City's previous match against Everton on December 28 was called off due to fears the virus could spread and all City players were tested twice ahead of the game against Chelsea as a precaution.

Ferran Torres, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia are the other players also currently isolating while Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, who tested positive on Christmas Day, have now completed their quarantine.

City have launched an internal investigation after Benjamin Mendy appeared to break coronavirus rules by hosting a New Year's Eve party.

On Tuesday the Premier League confirmed a season-high 40 positive coronavirus cases were recorded in the latest week of testing.

Manchester City and the other three teams contesting the Carabao Cup semi-finals and final will be allowed to make five substitutions per game, the English Football League has confirmed.

Up until the last-four stage, regulations had been kept in line with the Premier League, with the substitution limit at three.

As was the case during the resumption of the 2019/20 Premier League season, coaches will be limited to three opportunities to use their five substitutions during the 90 minutes.

However, if a Carabao Cup match were to go into extra-time, one additional opportunity to use up the five changes would be permitted.

The Carabao Cup semi-finals have been reduced from two legs to one this season, with a more congested fixture schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic taken into account.