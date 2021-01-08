Coronavirus: Manchester City Women vs Chelsea postponed due to positive cases at Manchester club

Manchester City have confirmed their Women's Continental League Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The news comes after a decision earlier this week to postpone the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and West Ham, scheduled for Saturday, after four unnamed City players tested positive for coronavirus.

"In line with the decision made earlier this week to reschedule the Club's upcoming Barclays FA Women's Super League match against West Ham United due to COVID cases and other mitigating factors, the Football Association have now also postponed the team's subsequent fixture," a statement from Manchester City read.

"New dates for both matches will be confirmed in due course."

It is understood the decision to postpone the West Ham game was made after an additional City player was forced to self-isolate as a precaution due to a member of their household testing positive.

0:53 Former England international Lianne Sanderson has called the WSL players who travelled to Dubai during the winter break as ‘irresponsible’ following the postponements of two games this weekend due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were due to be away at Aston Villa this weekend in their first game following a mid-season break, but the Gunners asked the FA to postpone their game after one positive coronavirus case at the club, which has resulted in "several" first-team players self-isolating.

It comes after it was reported three players visited Dubai on a "business trip" in recent days.

In a statement on Thursday, Arsenal said: "Although initially all of our first-team players tested negative on return from the Christmas break, one player has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

"As a result, several first-team players are now observing a period of self-isolation as a precaution in accordance with FA and UK Government protocol.

"This fixture will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced in due course."