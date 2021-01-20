Manchester City eye new Scott Carson deal: Pep Guardiola says goalkeeper is like a captain

Manchester City want to negotiate a new contract with goalkeeper Scott Carson which would keep him at the club for the next 18 months.

City are relaxed about the situation but are currently in talks with Sky Bet Championship side Derby over the possibility of cancelling Carson's current Pride Park deal, so that they can discuss a separate contract directly with the player.

The 35-year-old, currently third choice behind Ederson and Zack Steffen, is on loan at the Etihad for the remainder of this season, and Derby are due a payment of £500,000 later this month as a second instalment of the agreed loan fee.

"One keeper who is so important for us is Scott Carson," City boss Pep Guardiola said earlier this month.

"He's like our captain behind the scenes. Like Fernandinho. He's not noticed by the (news)papers.

"He's not noticed on the field, because he's the third keeper, but in the locker room he's like another captain, and he's so important and hopefully he can stay longer with us in next years."

0:45 Pep Guardiola says he is not thinking about Manchester City's league position and insists his only focus is on beating Aston Villa on Wednesday

With Derby's current financial problems, as they await the outcome of a protracted takeover attempt by Sheikh Khaled, the money due from City is vital in paying off a number of debts; many senior players have still not been paid their full wages for December.

Carson has yet to feature in a Guardiola team, but he has fitted in well with the squad since arriving in August 2019, and City would like to keep him at the club as extra goalkeeping cover.

Guardiola has previously ruled out bringing in any new faces in January - meaning he may instead look to extend the deals of the current players he has at his disposal - such as Carson.

"We will not sign any deal during the winter transfer market," he said on Tuesday. "We will end the season with the players that we have now."

0:44 Guardiola admits his team miss Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero, who has not started a league game since October, remains unavailable for City as he continues a period of self-isolation.

The striker is set to miss a third consecutive Premier League game since first going into isolation on January 10, after Guardiola ruled confirmed Aguero will not play against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"He is not ready for tomorrow," Guardiola said. "He's still isolated. We need Aguero, we miss him. The numbers speak for itself - he's one of the best strikers in our history. The player can create for himself and win the games by himself.

"From a long time, he is not with us. We could start complaining but we did completely the opposite. We wait for him.

1:06 Manchester City TV presenter Kyle Walker believes the club should keep Aguero with his contract expiring this summer

"We want him back as soon as possible but at the same time, we have to move forward and with the quality of players that we have, we can do it and find alternatives."

City's only other senior centre forward, Gabriel Jesus, has also had time out with injury and coronavirus - but Guardiola's side have hit form in recent weeks - largely without the presence of a recognised striker.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

