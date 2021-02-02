Manchester City's Abby Dahlkemper: Honour to fight for social justice

Manchester City's latest star signing Abby Dahlkemper says her battle for equality in society will continue in her new surroundings.

The defender and her United States team-mates have been at the forefront of sport's backing of Black Lives Matter and have long pushed for the gender pay gay to be eradicated, issues she will still be fighting for in the UK.

"It's an honour to be part of such a special group of women fighting for social justice," Dahlkemper told Sky Sports News.

"If I can use my platform to inspire change and push for equality and bring that over here then that's great. We are standing up for what we believe in and fighting for the right things."

Dahlkemper was the highest-profile signing in the WSL this winter, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at City.

Image: Dahlkemper played more than any other outfield player during USA's World Cup-winning campaign in France

She brings the number of World Cup winners in the squad up to three and City's new No 13 admits Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle did their best to persuade her to join the club.

"Ultimately it was my decision but their opinions mean a lot to me, we're good friends off the field and having them so close let me guide my way through here."

Both Mewis and Lavelle's deals expire at the end of the season, which has seen roles reverse and Dahlkemper take on the role of City cheerleader.

"They know I want them to stay but it's ultimately a personal decision and they'll do what they feel they need to do.

"But I can't say enough good things about the girls that are here. Steph Houghton text me when my deal went through and the girls have been so amazing and made me feel right at home."

Dahlkemper's "dream" to win the Champions League is another reason she's swapped North Carolina for the North West of England but she's also targeting immediate league success despite Chelsea being five points ahead.

"Chelsea are an amazing squad and are in really good form but we're in really good form too. We need to shift our focus 100 per cent to Arsenal this weekend, they're a quality team as well and that won't be an easy task."

On the pitch, Dahlkemper's happy in her new surroundings but her biggest problem off it is getting used to the British slang of her team-mates.

"I just learned that if something's "fit" it's good. A lot of people put 'x's after text messages, a kiss? I'm picking up on some things. All the girls messaged me and they all finished with a 'x' and I was like "oh, hopefully that's a good thing".

Messages to Dahlkemper will be laden with kisses if she manages to do what she's setting out to do during her spell in Manchester: end the club's five-year wait for a WSL title and bring home City's first Champions League.

City manager Gareth Taylor says Jill Scott has a future at the club, despite the England midfielder joining her former club Everton on loan in order to secure more playing time.

Scott, 34, signed a two-year contract extension with City last summer which allowed her to combine playing and coaching, but she has now returned to the Toffees on loan until the end of the season, having made just two starts for City this campaign.

Image: Jill Scott joined Gareth Taylor's coaching staff at City over the summer but has since joined Everton on loan

"She has a future [here] but it's really hard to say with players when retirement is going to come calling," Taylor said

"It could be one more season, another two seasons, it's really difficult to determine.

"I've spoken to Jill about the role and responsibility the club has earmarked for her. At this moment, I like the fact she's saying 'no, I want to play'."

City forward Chloe Kelly says it is an "exciting time" to compete in the Women's Super League, with clubs now able to attract the best players in the world.

City signed Kelly in the summer, and followed it up by announcing that she would be joined by Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Sam Mewis, and Rose Lavelle in the same window.

"It's really exciting for the women's game to have so much excitement around transfer deadline day, and it just shows how far the game has come," Kelly told Sky Sports News.

Asked about the club's business since the summer, she added: "It's unbelievable, and it just shows how ambitious the club is.

"We want to win trophies and attracting players like Lucy, Sam, Alex, Rose and now Abby is huge, and it just shows how much the league is growing over here, and we are really excited about who can come to this league."