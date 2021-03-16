Pep Guardiola: Man City will celebrate but won't focus on Champions League quarter-finals

A cautious Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will celebrate reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, but will not be focusing on it as they continue to compete on four fronts.

City were ultimately comfortable winners against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last-16 tie, winning 2-0 on Tuesday to seal their place in the last eight. City will find out their next opponents when the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw takes place on Friday at 11am GMT.

The win continues their hunt for the 'Quadruple', with Guardiola's side sitting 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League and facing a Carabao Cup final against Tottenham next month. They also play Everton in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-finals.

But with the Champions League quarter-finals not taking place until the beginning of April, Guardiola has told his squad to put the competition to one side.

He said: "Today is good. We are going to celebrate it. Everybody is fit. But everything can change in one day.

"We have Leicester, then the Champions League, then Leeds and then the Champions League… I don't know what is going to happen.

"That is why we had to forget about the quarter-finals and just win this game. We have to do what we have done in the previous seasons.

"On Saturday, if we deserve it we will go through against Everton and if not we will be out.

"We have a good rhythm right now, but for the managers, in this world today it is about how you manage unpredictability.

"I have a feeling they will come back with just two months left and we will need four games to win the Premier League.

"I want to arrive in the end to win the title and in the other ones, make as few mistakes and win as best as possible.

"It is important to win, no matter what, no matter when. We are close. We have games to play. Sometimes when you win a title early, it is not good for the knockout competitions because when you have to fight for one it helps you fight for the other ones.

"That is why we just have to focus on the next game. Don't focus on the quarter-finals; this is the best way and after we will see what happens."

Rotation has been key for Man City's recent success, with Guardiola citing mental as well as physical benefits from his changes.

He told BT Sport: "We have 20 players now, everybody is fit, that's why we can rotate six or seven players in most of the games.

"If you want to compete in four competitions, you have to rotate and everybody be in both and be fresh. Not just physically, but mentally.

"The seasons are so long, the guys don't make recovery in the summer. They go to the European Championships and after three weeks, they're starting their season. We didn't have one long week since September or October and that's why everybody is in both.

"Everybody is generous and in a good mood for the team and the club, they are always welcome and will get their minutes."