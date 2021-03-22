Man City: When can they win Premier League title and what about Quadruple?

Manchester City are storming towards more silverware but when could they win the Premier League title and what else lies ahead in their bid to claim an unprecedented Quadruple?

Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on reclaiming their league crown from Liverpool and could yet add a domestic cup double, as well as the Champions League trophy that has so far eluded them.

Here we detail the Premier League permutations as the 2020/21 campaign reaches crunch time, mark the key dates elsewhere and get the verdict of Treble-winner Gary Neville on their chances of going one better...

Premier League: City four wins from glory

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League

Manchester City have a 14-point lead over Manchester United at the top of the Premier League, though their closest rivals have a game in hand.

Were United to win that, and given City have a far superior goal difference, 11 points would effectively seal the title.

Four wins would make sure - and that would presume United continued to win all their games.

City's next Premier League assignment is a trip to high-flying Leicester - just a point behind Manchester United - in front of the Sky Sports cameras on April 3, with Leeds due at the Etihad a week later.

But subsequent commitments in other competitions mean City will have to wait until May for any fireworks and ticker-tape.

With a game against Aston Villa rescheduled - date TBC - due to the FA Cup, City's next Premier League fixture is currently due to be at Crystal Palace on May 1; if they have earned a third straight league victory by then and United have kept winning, Guardiola's team would lift the Premier League trophy on home turf if they beat Chelsea on May 8.

If City have claimed three wins and a draw by now, a trip to Newcastle on May 12 could be key.

But City most simply need four wins for glory - and possibly fewer, depending on their rivals' results.

There will be no Centurions repeat this season but Guardiola will hope to see his side get as close as possible to the maximum 95 points that their remaining games afford.

Carabao Cup: Tottenham the last hurdle

Image: Manchester City saw off their neighbours to reach the Carabao Cup showpiece

Before any Premier League coronation, City will hope to have another cup in the cabinet.

Manchester City kept alive their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup after beating rivals Manchester United in the semis.

The holders will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the final at Wembley on Sunday, April 25 (kick-off 4pm).

FA Cup: Chelsea up next

Image: Manchester City have reached the last four of the FA Cup three years running

City have also booked a Wembley date in the FA Cup.

Guardiola's side will take on Chelsea in the semi-finals on the weekend of April 17/18, with the final at the same venue - potentially in front of 20,000 fans - on May 15.

Champions League: Haaland, Lewandowski, Mbappe looming

Image: Man City will face one of the hottest strikers in football next in the Champions League

After beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, City will continue their pursuit of Europe's elite club trophy against another Bundesliga side in Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola's men will take on Dortmund and in-form Erling Haaland across two legs on April 6/7 and April 13/14.

Come through that tie and City would face another heavyweight opponent - Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain - for a place in the final, with the semi-final first leg set for April 27/28 and the decider on May 4/5.

City have exited at the quarter-final stage in this competition for the past three seasons but will be desperate to line up at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.

If they make it, will they be 90 minutes or more from the Quadruple?

Neville's verdict: Will City do it?

Image: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is congratulated by team-mates after scoring against Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Sports' Gary Neville, speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast:

"Is the Quadruple credible for City? The league is theirs. You can't say the FA Cup is theirs - but what a chance.

"I do think Tottenham, in a one-off game [in the Carabao Cup final], can do something. They've got matchwinners; they've got players who can counter and live off three, four attacks. With Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, they might only need three chances in a game to score two and with the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Son, they can counter-attack.

"The teams that do well against City are the ones who've got really electric players who can get back into their shape quickly but then get back up the pitch quickly and break City's counter-press.

"Tottenham can cause them a problem but I think City will win the League Cup.

"The Champions League is the one that's always the most difficult. In the Champions League, there's always a team that can come and do to you what Manchester United did to City a few weeks ago.

"They are good enough; they've got the talent and they've got the squad.

"I don't think City will ever get a better chance."