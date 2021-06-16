Man City: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Champions Manchester City start their Premier League defence with a trip to Spurs as they look for a first ever win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
City have found life tough since Spurs' new ground was completed, losing all three of their games there so far, with Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso on target in a 2-0 Premier League win last season.
Newly-promoted Norwich are the first visitors to the Etihad Stadium on August 21, before Arsenal follow them to the north west a week later.
Liverpool, who interrupted City's run of three Premier League trophies, host the champions on October 2 before the first Manchester derby at Old Trafford on November 6.
Leicester visit the Etihad on Boxing Day while City fans face a long trip south to Arsenal on New Year's Day. They host Manchester United on March 5 and as the season draws to its conclusion, their campaign ends with matches at West Ham on May 15 and at home to Aston Villa on May 22.
Manchester City's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
21: Norwich (h) - 3pm
28: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
September
11: Leicester (a) - 3pm
18: Southampton (h) - 3pm
25: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
October
2: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
16: Burnley (h) - 3pm
23: Brighton (a) - 3pm
30: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
November
6: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
20: Everton (h) - 3pm
27: West Ham (h) - 3pm
30: Aston Villa (a) - 7.45pm
December
4: Watford (a) - 3pm
11: Wolves (h) - 3pm
15: Leeds (h) - 8pm
18: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
26: Leicester (h) - 3pm
28: Brentford (a) - 3pm
January
1: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
15: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
22: Southampton (a) - 3pm
February
9: Brentford (h) - 8pm
12: Norwich (a) - 3pm
19: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
26: Everton (a) - 3pm
March
5: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
12: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
19: Brighton (h) - 3pm
April
2: Burnley (a) - 3pm
9: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
16: Wolves (a) - 3pm
23: Watford (h) - 3pm
30: Leeds (a) - 3pm
May
7: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
15: West Ham (a) - 3pm
22: Aston Villa (h) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.