Man City: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Champions Manchester City start their Premier League defence with a trip to Spurs as they look for a first ever win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City have found life tough since Spurs' new ground was completed, losing all three of their games there so far, with Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso on target in a 2-0 Premier League win last season.

Newly-promoted Norwich are the first visitors to the Etihad Stadium on August 21, before Arsenal follow them to the north west a week later.

Liverpool, who interrupted City's run of three Premier League trophies, host the champions on October 2 before the first Manchester derby at Old Trafford on November 6.

Leicester visit the Etihad on Boxing Day while City fans face a long trip south to Arsenal on New Year's Day. They host Manchester United on March 5 and as the season draws to its conclusion, their campaign ends with matches at West Ham on May 15 and at home to Aston Villa on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

21: Norwich (h) - 3pm

28: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

September

11: Leicester (a) - 3pm

18: Southampton (h) - 3pm

25: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

October

2: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

16: Burnley (h) - 3pm

23: Brighton (a) - 3pm

30: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

5:15 A look back at how Manchester City won their fifth Premier League title and a third under manager Pep Guardiola.

November

6: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

20: Everton (h) - 3pm

27: West Ham (h) - 3pm

30: Aston Villa (a) - 7.45pm

December

4: Watford (a) - 3pm

11: Wolves (h) - 3pm

15: Leeds (h) - 8pm

18: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

26: Leicester (h) - 3pm

28: Brentford (a) - 3pm

January

1: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

15: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

22: Southampton (a) - 3pm

February

9: Brentford (h) - 8pm

12: Norwich (a) - 3pm

19: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

26: Everton (a) - 3pm

March

5: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

12: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

19: Brighton (h) - 3pm

April

2: Burnley (a) - 3pm

9: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

16: Wolves (a) - 3pm

23: Watford (h) - 3pm

30: Leeds (a) - 3pm

May

7: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

15: West Ham (a) - 3pm

22: Aston Villa (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.