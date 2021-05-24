Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss named LMA manager of the year

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers' Association manager of the year.

Guardiola led City to a third Premier League title in four seasons, 12 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester United, and a fourth consecutive League Cup.

City will face Chelsea in the final of the Champions League in Porto on Saturday as they look to win the competition for the first time.

The five other managers who received the most votes to be in contention for the award were: Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Emma Hayes (Chelsea Women), David Moyes (West Ham) and Brendan Rodgers (Leicester).

Guardiola previously won the award - voted for by fellow managers - in recognition of overseeing City's record-breaking 2017-18 campaign when they became the first team in English top-flight history to reach 100 points in a single season.

"I am delighted to win this award for the second time, but an award like this is only possible if a manager is surrounded by top professionals," said Guardiola.

"My players have been fantastic - their dedication and professionalism never waver, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.

"And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

"This award is dedicated to and shared with them."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, who joined City ahead of the 2016-17 season, signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 last November.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Pep deserves this award, absolutely. To win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as reach the Champions League final, in the most trying season we've ever seen, says everything about his quality as a manager.

"He has shown an outstanding ability to constantly innovate. With the challenges presented by COVID-19, he's had to adapt to a new way of working. He's done it brilliantly and our results say everything you need to know.

"And it isn't just the results - the way we have played has been fantastic. The style of football is exactly what we want from a Manchester City team."

More to follow...