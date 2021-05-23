Man City 5-0 Everton: Sergio Aguero signs off his Premier League career in style

Sergio Aguero signed off from the Premier League in perfect style, scoring twice after coming on as a substitute as champions Man City finished with a 5-0 win over Everton, whose European dreams were ended with defeat at the Etihad Stadium

The moment every City fan wanted came in the 65th minute when Aguero, who will leave after 10 years at the club, replaced Riyad Mahrez, and it took him just six minutes to get on the scoresheet with a smart finish past Jordan Pickford.

He struck again five minutes later with a brilliant header, and he had a few more chances to add to his 260 City career goals, but he had to make do with a double as he ended his Premier League career in fairy-tale style.

City, back in front of their fans at the Etihad, also finished their Premier League campaign in style as they steamrolled Everton. They looked every bit the champions as strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus gave Pep Guardiola's side an early lead.

Everton grew into the game and they did cause City's defence plenty of problems, but they spurned their golden chance to get back into the match as Ederson saved Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty after Ruben Dias brought down Richarlison inside the penalty area.

Phil Foden added a third early in the second half before the Aguero show meant that City warmed up for next week's Champions League final in perfect style.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing end to the season for Everton. Their European dreams were dashed by the big defeat at City and Carlo Ancelotti's side finish in a disappointing 10th.

More to follow...

What's next for Man City?

For Manchester City, attention now turns to the Champions League final. They face Chelsea next Saturday (May 29); kick off 8pm.

What's next? Euros, transfer window, 2021/22 key dates

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday June 11 - just 19 days after the conclusion of the 2020/21 Premier League season - and runs until Sunday July 11.

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign will start on the weekend of Saturday August 14 - 34 days after that Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Clubs will be able to start planning for the new term when the top-flight fixtures are released at 9am on Wednesday, June 16 but transfer business can start in earnest before then, with the summer transfer window opening on Wednesday June 9.

The 2021/22 Championship season begins a week before the top-flight one on the weekend of Saturday August 7. All Sky Bet EFL fixtures will be announced at 9am on Thursday June 24.